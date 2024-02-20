Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

1 hour ago
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Lewis Center Olentangy (7)21-1104
2. Pickerington Cent. (1)19-392
3. Mason (1)20-286
4. Marysville (1)19-371
5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne20-268
6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame20-339
7. Uniontown Lake19-238
8. Cin. Princeton19-335
9. Olmsted Falls19-330
10. Rocky River Magnificat16-618

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (7)21-1103
2. Proctorville Fairland (1)21-195
3. Thornville Sheridan (3)22-083
4. Circleville22-070
5. Copley19-348
6. Akr. SVSM17-545
7. Bryan21-139
8. Beloit W. Branch20-238
9. Gates Mills Gilmour17-518
(tie) Granville21-118

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (7)22-095
2. Kettering Alter (1)19-287
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)20-281
4. Waynesville22-067
5. Castalia Margaretta19-256
6. Cols. Africentric (2)20-247
7. Portsmouth17-541
8. Liberty Center20-235
9. Mechanicsburg20-216
10. Beverly Ft. Frye16-612

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (9)20-2107
2. Berlin Hiland20-286
3. Newark Cath. (1)20-085
4. Convoy Crestview20-279
5. Gibsonburg20-252
6. Waterford18-342
7. Loudonville20-239
8. Defiance Ayersville21-131
9. New Madison Tri-Village (1)18-420
10. Hannibal River18-317

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

_____

