Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girl's high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (18)
|19-0
|202
|2, Newark (2)
|19-1
|166
|3, Mason
|17-0
|140
|4, Centerville
|18-2
|128
|5, Tol. Notre Dame
|9-1
|121
|6, Dublin Coffman
|17-1
|81
|7, Can. Glenoak
|14-4
|65
|8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial
|15-1
|58
|9, Huber Hts. Wayne
|14-3
|53
|10, Bellbrook (1)
|18-3
|46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 28. Akr. Hoban 15. Reynoldsburg 13. Sylvania Northview 12.
|1, Thornville Sheridan (6)
|18-1
|182
|2, Napoleon (7)
|17-1
|172
|3, Granville (1)
|19-1
|137
|4, McArthur Vinton County (1)
|19-1
|126
|5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2)
|19-0
|108
|6, Lima Bath
|18-2
|95
|7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3)
|15-3
|85
|8, Poland Seminary
|18-1
|79
|9, Alliance Marlington
|15-2
|46
|10, Circleville
|12-2
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 29. Perry 14.
|1, Berlin Hiland (17)
|20-1
|203
|2, Cardington-Lincoln (3)
|17-0
|157
|3, W. Liberty-Salem (1)
|21-0
|143
|4, Beverly Ft. Frye
|17-1
|119
|5, Ottawa-Glandorf
|18-2
|98
|6, Sardinia Eastern
|20-2
|88
|7, Willard
|16-2
|70
|8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant
|19-1
|66
|9, Cin. Purcell Marian
|15-2
|60
|10, Worthington Christian
|17-1
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 21. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21. Proctorville Fairland 13. Apple Creek Waynedale 12.
|1, Ft. Loramie (18)
|20-1
|199
|2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1)
|18-1
|161
|3, Minster
|19-1
|153
|4, Peebles
|14-1
|138
|5, Portsmouth Notre Dame
|18-1
|107
|6, New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|17-2
|85
|(tie) New Washington Buckeye Cent. 1
|7-1
|85
|8, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1)
|17-3
|51
|9, Cin. Country Day
|12-1
|44
|10, Newark Cath.
|11-1
|43
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 36. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13. McDonald 12.