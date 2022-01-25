Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girl's Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13)
|17-0
|144
|2. Reynoldsburg (3)
|14-2
|138
|3. Dublin Coffman
|15-1
|120
|4. Akr. Hoban
|15-0
|101
|5. Cin. Princeton
|15-3
|88
|6. Mason
|15-2
|64
|7. Olmsted Falls
|15-1
|57
|8. Bellbrook
|17-2
|47
|9. Pickerington Cent.
|11-6
|37
|10. Can. Glenoak
|14-2
|16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 14. Cin. Winton Woods 12. 12. Newark 12.
|1. Granville (11)
|16-0
|145
|2. Dresden Tri-Valley
|16-1
|119
|3. Shelby (1)
|16-0
|118
|4. Kettering Alter (3)
|15-1
|117
|5. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|15-0
|92
|6. Cols. Hartley
|11-3
|65
|7. Thornville Sheridan
|14-3
|44
|8. Alliance Marlington
|14-2
|41
|9. Lancaster Fairfield Union
|16-1
|36
|10. Napoleon
|13-3
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hamilton Badin 19.
|1. Wheelersburg (12)
|14-0
|143
|2. Apple Creek Waynedale
|14-0
|125
|3. Arcanum (2)
|15-1
|123
|4. Cin. Purcell Marian
|(2)
|15-1
|113
|5. Worthington Christian
|12-1
|72
|6. Cardington-Lincoln
|14-1
|68
|7. Sardinia Eastern
|15-3
|64
|8. Cols. Africentric
|13-3
|42
|9. Spring. Greenon
|17-2
|19
|10. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|13-1
|16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leesburg Fairfield 13. Richwood N. Union 12.
|1. Ft. Loramie (13)
|16-0
|157
|2. New Madison Tri-Village (3)
|12-2
|142
|3. New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|15-1
|113
|4. New Knoxville
|15-1
|105
|5. Glouster Trimble
|13-1
|71
|6. Tree of Life
|15-0
|54
|7. New Riegel
|13-1
|43
|8. Waterford
|12-3
|40
|9. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|10-2
|38
|10. Russia
|14-4
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 21. Cin. Country Day 20.
