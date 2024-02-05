Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
|1. Pickerington Cent. (10)
|18-3
|153
|2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5)
|19-1
|143
|3. Mason (2)
|18-2
|139
|4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|17-2
|100
|5. Marysville
|18-3
|93
|6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|17-3
|83
|7. Cin. Princeton (1)
|17-3
|78
|8. Uniontown Lake
|17-2
|62
|9. Akr. Hoban
|15-2
|39
|10. Rocky River Magnificat
|14-5
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Strongsville 17. Springboro 17. Olmsted Falls 14. Stow-Munroe Falls 12.
DIVISION II
|1. Cin. Purcell Marian (16)
|21-1
|175
|2. Thornville Sheridan (2)
|20-0
|117
|3. Proctorville Fairland
|18-1
|115
|4. Circleville
|18-0
|109
|5. Copley
|19-2
|100
|6. Akr. SVSM
|13-5
|80
|7. Bryan
|17-1
|64
|8. Chillicothe Unioto
|18-2
|48
|9. Mansfield Sr.
|17-2
|40
|10. Beloit W. Branch
|17-2
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 34. Gates Mills Gilmour 15. Bellevue 12. Shaker Hts. Laurel 12.
DIVISION III
|1. Casstown Miami E. (11)
|21-0
|160
|2. Kettering Alter (3)
|18-2
|149
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|17-2
|123
|4. Waynesville (1)
|21-0
|101
|5. Portsmouth
|17-2
|82
|6. Castalia Margaretta
|17-2
|78
|7. Cols. Africentric (2)
|18-2
|68
|8. Mechanicsburg
|18-1
|46
|9. Liberty Center
|16-2
|32
|10. Cin. Country Day
|15-4
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 27. Warrensville Hts. 21. LaGrange Keystone 20. Columbiana Crestview 17.
DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (13)
|18-2
|174
|2. Berlin Hiland (1)
|17-2
|136
|3. Newark Cath. (2)
|17-0
|135
|4. Convoy Crestview
|17-2
|114
|5. Loudonville
|16-1
|97
|6. Gibsonburg
|18-1
|83
|7. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|16-3
|54
|8. Waterford
|15-3
|47
|9. Defiance Ayersville
|16-1
|45
|10. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1)
|17-2
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 29. Richmond Hts. 13.
