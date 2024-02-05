Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

1. Pickerington Cent. (10) 18-3 153 2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5) 19-1 143 3. Mason (2) 18-2 139 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 17-2 100 5. Marysville 18-3 93 6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17-3 83 7. Cin. Princeton (1) 17-3 78 8. Uniontown Lake 17-2 62 9. Akr. Hoban 15-2 39 10. Rocky River Magnificat 14-5 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Strongsville 17. Springboro 17. Olmsted Falls 14. Stow-Munroe Falls 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (16) 21-1 175 2. Thornville Sheridan (2) 20-0 117 3. Proctorville Fairland 18-1 115 4. Circleville 18-0 109 5. Copley 19-2 100 6. Akr. SVSM 13-5 80 7. Bryan 17-1 64 8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-2 48 9. Mansfield Sr. 17-2 40 10. Beloit W. Branch 17-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 34. Gates Mills Gilmour 15. Bellevue 12. Shaker Hts. Laurel 12.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (11) 21-0 160 2. Kettering Alter (3) 18-2 149 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 17-2 123 4. Waynesville (1) 21-0 101 5. Portsmouth 17-2 82 6. Castalia Margaretta 17-2 78 7. Cols. Africentric (2) 18-2 68 8. Mechanicsburg 18-1 46 9. Liberty Center 16-2 32 10. Cin. Country Day 15-4 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 27. Warrensville Hts. 21. LaGrange Keystone 20. Columbiana Crestview 17.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13) 18-2 174 2. Berlin Hiland (1) 17-2 136 3. Newark Cath. (2) 17-0 135 4. Convoy Crestview 17-2 114 5. Loudonville 16-1 97 6. Gibsonburg 18-1 83 7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 16-3 54 8. Waterford 15-3 47 9. Defiance Ayersville 16-1 45 10. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 17-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 29. Richmond Hts. 13.

