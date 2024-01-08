Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

1. Pickerington Cent. (7) 10-1 97 2. Marysville 9-1 74 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (2) 11-0 73 4. Cin. Princeton (1) 9-1 56 5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 11-2 52 6. Strongsville 12-0 45 7. Rocky River Magnificat 8-3 40 8. Akr. Hoban 10-1 39 9. Uniontown Lake 9-1 18 10. Lyndhurst Brush 11-0 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (9) 13-1 98 2. Akr. SVSM 10-0 80 3. Proctorville Fairland (1) 9-0 75 4. Thornville Sheridan 9-0 63 5. Circleville 11-0 40 6. Copley 11-2 32 (tie) Gates Mills Gilmour 6-2 32 8. Marietta 10-2 27 9. Chillicothe Unioto 11-1 24 10. Granville 9-0 18 (tie) Beloit W. Branch 11-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (4) 12-0 84 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 11-1 82 3. Kettering Alter (2) 12-1 81 4. Castalia Margaretta 9-1 50 5. Portsmouth 9-1 44 6. Apple Creek Waynedale 8-1 42 7. Cin. Country Day 9-2 32 8. Cols. Africentric 8-2 29 9. Warrensville Hts. 10-1 24 10. Waynesville 12-0 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (4) 12-1 91 2. Berlin Hiland (3) 10-0 88 3. Convoy Crestview 9-1 68 4. Loudonville (1) 12-0 58 5. Newark Cath. 10-0 53 6. Maria Stein Marion Local 9-2 39 7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-1 32 8. Waterford 10-1 31 9. Lakeside Danbury 10-0 20 10. Richmond Hts. 8-0 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.

_____