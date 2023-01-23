Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|1. Mason (10)
|16-1
|172
|1
|2. West Clermont (5)
|18-0
|162
|3
|3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1)
|16-1
|153
|2
|4. Olmsted Falls
|14-3
|95
|5
|5. Marysville (1)
|16-1
|92
|7
|6. Cin. Princeton
|14-2
|86
|4
|7. Pickerington Cent. (1)
|13-4
|60
|8
|8. Dublin Coffman
|13-4
|55
|6
|9. Bellbrook (2)
|14-2
|44
|NR
|10. Oxford Talawanda
|15-0
|33
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31. Powell Olentangy Liberty 27. Rocky River Magnificat 18. Fremont Ross 16. Solon 13.
|1. Kettering Alter (7)
|15-2
|161
|1
|2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (6)
|15-1
|154
|2
|3. Proctorville Fairland (3)
|17-0
|144
|3
|4. Alliance Marlington
|14-1
|121
|4
|5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3)
|15-2
|106
|5
|6. Copley
|16-1
|66
|7
|7. Chillicothe Unioto
|17-0
|65
|6
|8. Canfield
|15-1
|61
|9
|9. Hamilton Badin (1)
|15-2
|42
|T10
|10. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|15-1
|37
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Waynesville 34. Thornville Sheridan 22. Gates Mills Gilmour 18.
|1. Worthington Christian (15)
|16-1
|184
|1
|2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (3)
|11-5
|126
|2
|(tie) Seaman N. Adams
|18-0
|126
|4
|4. Smithville (1)
|15-1
|101
|5
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|14-3
|97
|3
|6. Belmont Union Local (1)
|18-0
|87
|8
|7. Cols. Africentric
|13-3
|81
|6
|8. Wheelersburg
|15-2
|60
|7
|9. Apple Creek Waynedale
|14-2
|44
|10
|10. Cin. Country Day
|10-2
|29
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milford Center Fairbanks 24. Portsmouth W. 20. Doylestown Chippewa 18. Sardinia Eastern 16. Rockford Parkway 15. Liberty Center 13.
|1. New Madison Tri-Village (20)
|19-0
|200
|1
|2. Ft. Loramie
|16-1
|173
|2
|3. Tol. Christian
|13-2
|120
|4
|4. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|18-0
|118
|3
|5. Richmond Hts.
|14-2
|85
|6
|6. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|16-1
|80
|5
|7. Maria Stein Marion Local
|15-2
|72
|8
|8. Hannibal River
|16-1
|58
|7
|9. New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|15-2
|51
|9
|10. Crown City S. Gallia
|16-2
|33
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 23. New Middletown Spring. 21. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 13. Leipsic 12. Russia 12.
