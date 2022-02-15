Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girl's Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10)
|21-0
|110
|2, Akr. Hoban
|19-0
|98
|3, Dublin Coffman
|21-1
|94
|4, Reynoldsburg (1)
|19-2
|93
|5, Cin. Princeton (2)
|19-3
|85
|6, Mason
|20-2
|64
|7, Olmsted Falls
|19-2
|59
|8, Bellbrook (1)
|20-2
|37
|9, Pickerington Cent.
|16-6
|33
|10, Can. Glenoak
|17-3
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Winton Woods 25. 12, Newark 17. 13, Centerville 13.
|1, Shelby (10)
|22-0
|133
|2, Kettering Alter (2)
|20-1
|110
|3, Granville (1)
|21-1
|96
|4, Alliance Marlington
|19-2
|83
|4, Dresden Tri-Valley
|20-2
|83
|6, Tol. Cent. Cath. (1)
|20-1
|74
|7, Thornville Sheridan
|19-3
|71
|8, Lancaster Fairfield Union
|19-2
|40
|9, Canal Fulton NW
|20-2
|31
|10, Akr. SVSM
|16-4
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points:
|1, Wheelersburg (10)
|20-0
|125
|2, Cin. Purcell Marian
|(2)
|20-1
|108
|3, Apple Creek Waynedale
|19-0
|101
|3, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)
|21-1
|101
|5, Arcanum (1)
|19-2
|60
|6, Worthington Christian
|20-2
|56
|7, Sardinia Eastern
|18-4
|52
|8, Delphos Jefferson
|20-1
|40
|9, Cols. Africentric
|16-4
|37
|10, Cardington-Lincoln
|17-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Proctorville Fairland 16.
|1, Ft. Loramie (12)
|21-1
|138
|2, New Madison Tri-Village (2)
|20-2
|108
|3, New Knoxville
|20-2
|99
|4, New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|20-1
|93
|5, Waterford
|19-3
|70
|6, Maria Stein Marion Local
|16-6
|40
|7, Glouster Trimble
|18-4
|39
|8, New Riegel
|16-3
|35
|9, Tree of Life
|21-1
|33
|10, Cin. Country Day
|13-5
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Russia 18. 11, Tol. Christian 18. 13, New Bremen 16.
