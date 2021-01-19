X

Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll \

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl's basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6) 13-0 183
2, Newark (13) 14-0 182
3, Tol. Notre Dame 5-1 114
4, Mason 9-0 113
5, Bellbrook (1) 12-1 88
6, Reynoldsburg 7-2 77
7, Huber Hts. Wayne 9-1 58
8, Sylvania Northview 7-1 55
9, Centerville 10-2 54
10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 27.Dublin Coffman 19.Springboro 15. Trenton Edgewood 13. Can. Glenoak 12.

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (5) 10-0 170
2, Napoleon (8) 9-1 160
3, Alliance Marlington (2) 11-1 99
4, Granville (1) 14-1 93
5, McArthur Vinton County 13-1 82
6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 10-0 80
7, Lima Bath 13-2 79
8, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 8-3 68
9, Circleville (1) 9-2 57
10, Poland Seminary 11-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Norton 26. Canal Fulton NW 26. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 25. Perry 19. Bryan 17. Dresden Tri-Valley 15. Bellevue 15. Day. Carroll 13.

DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (20) 14-0 200
2, Cardington-Lincoln 12-0 143
3, W. Liberty-Salem 12-0 113
4, Willard 12-1 94
5, Beverly Ft. Frye 9-0 84
6, Sardinia Eastern 14-1 60
(tie) Ottawa-Glandorf 11-2 60
8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 11-2 56
9, Albany Alexander 10-2 53
10, Cin. Purcell Marian 8-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 36. Cols. Africentric 30. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26. Worthington Christian 21. Proctorville Fairland 19. Wheelersburg 16.

DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (16) 15-0 191
2, Minster (1) 12-1 171
3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 13-1 151
4, Portsmouth Notre Dame 11-1 111
5, Peebles 9-1 94
6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 11-1 76
7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 12-1 73
8, Newark Cath. (1) 7-2 51
9, Cin. Country Day 10-0 39
10, New Knoxville 10-2 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 28. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 19. Glouster Trimble 15.

