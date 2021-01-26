Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls' Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15)
|16-0
|177
|2, Mason
|12-0
|131
|3, Tol. Notre Dame
|7-1
|125
|4, Newark (2)
|16-1
|114
|5, Huber Hts. Wayne
|12-1
|89
|6, Bellbrook (1)
|14-2
|88
|7, Centerville
|13-2
|59
|(tie) Sylvania Northview
|11-1
|59
|9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial
|12-0
|54
|10, Reynoldsburg
|8-3
|49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 31. Can. Glenoak 16.Trenton Edgewood 15.
|1, Thornville Sheridan (9)
|12-1
|169
|2, Napoleon (3)
|10-1
|151
|3, Granville (3)
|16-1
|129
|4, McArthur Vinton County
|15-1
|108
|5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2)
|13-0
|101
|6, Lima Bath
|16-2
|72
|7, Alliance Marlington
|13-2
|60
|8, Poland Seminary
|14-1
|56
|9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1)
|12-3
|48
|10, Circleville
|11-2
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 27. Day. Carroll (1) 21. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17.
|1, Berlin Hiland (18)
|15-0
|188
|2, Cardington-Lincoln (1)
|13-0
|150
|3, W. Liberty-Salem
|15-0
|129
|4, Willard
|13-1
|106
|5, Beverly Ft. Frye
|12-1
|95
|6, Ottawa-Glandorf
|15-2
|72
|7, Sardinia Eastern
|17-2
|66
|8, Cin. Purcell Marian
|10-1
|45
|9, Albany Alexander
|14-2
|44
|10, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant
|16-1
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Worthington Christian 18.
|1, Ft. Loramie (9)
|16-1
|163
|2, Minster (8)
|11-1
|160
|3, Sugar Grove Berne Union
|15-1
|140
|4, Portsmouth Notre Dame
|14-1
|116
|5, Peebles
|11-1
|98
|6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1)
|13-1
|93
|7, New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|15-1
|68
|8, Cin. Country Day
|10-0
|49
|9, New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|13-2
|47
|10, Newark Cath.
|8-1
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 34. McDonald 15.