Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
|1. Mason (3)
|21-1
|115
|2
|2. West Clermont (7)
|22-0
|110
|1
|3. Cin. Princeton
|20-2
|71
|3
|4. Olmsted Falls
|19-3
|66
|5
|5. Oxford Talawanda (1)
|21-0
|65
|4
|6. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|20-2
|60
|8
|7. Pickerington Cent.
|18-4
|57
|9
|8. Marysville (1)
|20-2
|44
|7
|9. Liberty Twp. Lakota E.
|19-3
|38
|6
|10. Tol. Start
|19-2
|37
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. Canton McKinley 15.
DIVISION II
|1. Kettering Alter (5)
|19-3
|101
|T1
|2. Proctorville Fairland (1)
|22-0
|91
|3
|3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2)
|20-2
|89
|T1
|4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2)
|19-2
|79
|4
|5. Canfield (2)
|20-1
|74
|5
|6. Copley
|21-1
|61
|7
|7. Alliance Marlington
|20-2
|57
|6
|(tie) Hamilton Badin (1)
|19-2
|57
|8
|9. Salem
|20-2
|25
|NR
|10. Chillicothe Unioto
|22-0
|21
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 17. Waynesville 13.
DIVISION III
|1. Worthington Christian (9)
|21-1
|125
|1
|2. Seaman N. Adams (1)
|22-0
|101
|2
|3. Belmont Union Local
|21-1
|81
|3
|4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2)
|14-6
|66
|4
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|19-3
|65
|5
|6. Cols. Africentric
|16-4
|57
|6
|7. Smithville
|20-2
|45
|7
|8. Portsmouth W.
|21-1
|43
|8
|9. Wheelersburg
|20-2
|27
|9
|10. Tipp City Bethel (1)
|19-4
|17
|T10
|(tie) Rockford Parkway
|20-2
|17
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 15. Doylestown Chippewa 14.
DIVISION IV
|1. New Madison Tri-Village (12)
|22-0
|129
|1
|2. Ft. Loramie
|21-2
|110
|2
|3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1)
|22-0
|93
|3
|4. Richmond Hts.
|19-3
|58
|4
|5. Maria Stein Marion Local
|18-4
|52
|5
|6. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|20-2
|42
|7
|7. Convoy Crestview
|17-4
|37
|9
|8. Hannibal River
|20-2
|35
|6
|9. Tol. Christian
|17-4
|31
|8
|10. Crown City S. Gallia
|19-3
|29
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 28. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Berlin Hiland 12.
