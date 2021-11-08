journal-news logo
Ohio gets 2021-22 season underway against Belmont

news
42 minutes ago
Ohio hosts Belmont in each team's 2021-22 season opener

Belmont (0-0) vs. Ohio (0-0)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Belmont Bruins. Belmont went 26-4 last year, while Ohio ended up 17-8.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Belmont went 5-1 against programs outside its conference, while Ohio went 4-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

