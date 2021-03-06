Ohio fraternity suspended after student hospitalized

Officials also urged people to moderate their comments and not share “potentially misleading" details on social media, saying the hospitalized student's family and friends “are living every loved one’s worst nightmare, and we owe them the utmost respect and privacy at this time."

The national chapter of the fraternity also announced an administrative suspension of the chapter, advised leaders to cooperate with the probe and vowed to pursue permanent suspension of the chapter and expulsion of members “as more details are confirmed."

“The fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind," the Memphis, Tennessee-based parent organization said in a statement. “Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200-plus chapters in the United States and abroad."