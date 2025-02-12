Ohio earns 86-81 win over Bowling Green

The Falcons (9-15, 3-8) were led in scoring by Marcus Johnson, who finished with 21 points and five assists. Derrick Butler added 18 points for Bowling Green. Javontae Campbell also had 13 points and two steals.

Mitchell scored 10 points in the first half and Ohio went into halftime trailing 34-32. Ohio used an 8-0 second-half run to take the lead at 56-54 with 9:21 remaining. Jackson Paveletzke scored 14 second-half points.

Ohio plays Friday against Kent State on the road. Bowling Green visits Buffalo on Saturday.

