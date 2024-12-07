Ohio dominates Miami (Ohio) to win its first MAC Championship game 38-3

Prior to the introduction of the league title game, the Bobcats' last MAC championship came in 1968.

“Offensively, a masterful game plan by our offensive staff," said Tim Albin, the fourth-year head coach who came to Ohio as an assistant in 2005 in a TV interview. "We were on schedule all day. Time of possession; our defense was watching. ... This has to be the best four quarters of football I’ve ever seen in my 36-year career. For sure, my 20 years here at Ohio.”

Ohio scored touchdowns on every complete possession except two which resulted in a field goal and its lone punt in the final minute of the third quarter.

Navarro was 20-of-27 passing for 235 yards — going over 2,000 this season — and ran for 67 more.

Brett Gabbert threw for 127 yards with an interception for the RedHawks, who rushed for just 62 yards and were outgained 467-189.

Miami scored on its opening drive with a Dom Dzioban 25-yard field goal but Ohio scored touchdowns on its three first-half possessions for a 21-3 lead.

Navarro scored from 4 yards out on an 11-play, 75-yard drive then completed an 18-play, 82-yard drive of over 10 minutes with a 1-yard run. The latter TD came two plays after Navarro was dropped for a 7-yard loss but a face-mask penalty set the Bobcats up at the 1.

After a three-and-out by the RedHawks, Ohio again went down the field, going 75 yards on 10 plays and scoring on Navarro's pass to Mason Williams at the 15 that the tight end took in to the end zone.

Ohio took the second-half kickoff and made it 27-7 when Navarro rolled out to the right and hit Coleman Owen for a 25-yard touchdown. Gianni Spetic added a career-long 52-yard field goal. Anthony Tyus III scored on a 21-yard run late in the game.

___

