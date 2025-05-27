Ohio deputy is fatally shot responding to a domestic violence call, suspect is wounded

In a statement posted on the department's Facebook page, Hinton said Sherrer was shot shortly after he arrived at the home. The deputy and the suspect were both taken to a hospital, where Sherrer was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are no words to express the pain being felt by our office,” Hinton said. The sheriff said Tuesday he has not yet viewed body camera footage of the shooting, so he could not provide further details about what occurred.

The suspect remains hospitalized in serious condition. On Tuesday, Hinton spoke with disdain for the suspect and refused to publicly identify the person.

“You will never hear his name come from my lips, so if you want the name you will have to get it some other way, I’m not giving it to you,” Hinton told reporters. ”Why would I? He doesn’t deserve it.”

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation.