Ohio Dems try to sustain fight as mapmaking panel stays idle

State Sen. Vernon Sykes and Ohio House Democratic Leader Allison Russo are both members of the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission, a seven-member panel controlled by Republicans. The commission has not yet reconvened despite facing a May 6 deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court for fixing its fourth set of invalidated Statehouse maps — though it has set a meeting for May 4, the day after the primary election.

Sykes and Russo said their decision to schedule the forum followed their repeated attempts to get the other commissioners to the table, or to convene the panel themselves. Neither strategy worked, they said.