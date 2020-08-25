Ohio Democrats sue election chief over dropbox limitations

“Secretary LaRose has been and continues to be supportive of legislation that permits additional options for voters to return their absentee ballots,” LaRose’s spokesperson Maggie Sheehan said in a response to the lawsuit Tuesday. “As an executive office holder, he must follow the law as the legislature writes it.”

The state party leader also made note that many Republican-led states, like Georgia and Utah, as well as Democratic-run states, depend on drop boxes during a normal election year.

In a letter to LaRose last week, legislative Democrats contended that the election chief already has both the power and the authorization he needs to add drop boxes and to pay ballot postage.

The legislators noted that the Controlling Board already approved LaRose covering eligible election expenses from CARES Act money back in June. They noted that the U.S. Election Assistance Commission has issued guidance listing postage among eligible uses of that federal COVID-19 relief money.

LaRose responded to criticism from Democrats last Tuesday by saying his "innovative solution" for paying postage would help make "every mailbox a dropbox for millions of Ohioans, making it easier than ever to cast a ballot in a general election."

He plans to ask the Controlling Board to approve $3 million in funds from his offices Business Services Division for the postage. His office doesn’t expect the costs of postage to exceed $2 million.

___

Associated Press writer Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus contributed to this report. Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.