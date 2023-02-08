X
Ohio defeats Northern Illinois 82-76

Led by Jaylin Hunter's 19 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 82-76

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jaylin Hunter had 19 points in Ohio's 82-76 victory against Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Hunter had seven rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (13-11, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Miles Brown added 16 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Dwight Wilson and Elmore James added 13 points apiece.

The Huskies (10-14, 6-5) were led in scoring by Kaleb Thornton, who finished with 21 points, eight assists and three steals. Northern Illinois also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Zarigue Nutter. David Coit also had 12 points and three steals.

Ohio takes on Akron at home on Friday, and Northern Illinois hosts Western Michigan on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

