Ohio defeats Northern Illinois 82-76

Hunter had seven rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (13-11, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Miles Brown added 16 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Dwight Wilson and Elmore James added 13 points apiece.

The Huskies (10-14, 6-5) were led in scoring by Kaleb Thornton, who finished with 21 points, eight assists and three steals. Northern Illinois also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Zarigue Nutter. David Coit also had 12 points and three steals.