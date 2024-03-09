Ohio defeats Miami (Ohio) 72-59

Shereef Mitchell and Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points apiece to help Ohio defeat Miami (OH) 72-59 on Friday night
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Shereef Mitchell and Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points apiece to help Ohio defeat Miami (OH) 72-59 on Friday night.

Mitchell added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (19-12, 13-5 Mid-American Conference). Hadaway shot 7 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had six rebounds. AJ Clayton shot 2 for 6 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points. The Bobcats picked up their sixth straight victory.

Anderson Mirambeaux led the RedHawks (15-16, 9-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Eian Elmer added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Miami (OH). Bryce Bultman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

