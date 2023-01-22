Ohio death row inmate resentenced, could get parole

Cook wrote that although prosecutors may have been unaware of the 1991 evidence, the defense should have had it. More importantly, she said, some of the evidence indicated that Esparza didn't act alone and therefore “may not have been the principal offender,” so the death penalty could not be imposed.

In Friday's hearing, Esparza said he had been just 21 and a “confused, lost soul” at the time of the crime but the rigors of life on death row for so long had helped him mature.

“God knows I am not a killer,” he said. “Even when offered life without parole if I gave up my appeals, I chose execution.”

Marsha Raymond, Gerschutz's daughter, a teenager at the time of her mother's slaying, told the court that the defendant "committed murder in cold blood.”

“I am so grateful that I had such an amazing mom, but unfortunately because of his actions my family fell apart," she said. "My dad couldn’t speak about my mom, and he (Esparza) talks about a young child being abused? My younger brother was six years old. He has no memories of my mother.”

Julia Esparza, Esparza’s sister, said the family was happy to see this day come.

"It has been very emotional,” she told the newspaper. “We appreciate the justice system.”