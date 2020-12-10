Ohio court upholds death sentence for man who killed 5

Grate's attorney said he was still reviewing the opinion and couldn't immediately comment.

For the non-death penalty cases, Grate is serving life in prison terms for killing a woman in Marion County in 2006, another woman in Ashland County in 2015 and another woman in Richland County in 2016. He was also convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman whose escape from the Ashland County house in 2016 led to Grate's arrest.

Also this week, the state moved closer to banning the execution of the severely mentally ill. The Senate approved a measure Wednesday that would spare killers diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder at the time of their crimes.

The bill now heads back to the House for consideration of changes made since that chamber approved a version of the bill last year.