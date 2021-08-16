journal-news logo
X

Ohio court to weigh deadline for guilty plea withdrawal

news
32 minutes ago
The Ohio Supreme Court is considering the case of a man who tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea in a fatal shooting on the basis of new evidence he claimed exonerated him

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea in a fatal shooting at the last minute after he said new evidence could exonerate him will have his case heard by the Ohio Supreme Court.

At issue is the 2017 killing of a woman during an argument at a Cleveland gas station. Three people fired shots that day, including defendant Terry Barnes, who argued he shot in self-defense, according to court records.

Police never determined who fired the fatal shot and Barnes pleaded to involuntary manslaughter because he didn't believe there was enough evidence to back up his argument. He moved to withdraw his guilty plea a day before sentencing after obtaining security footage audio that he said proved he didn't fire first.

Both a Cuyahoga County court judge and an appeals court panel ruled against Barnes. The state Supreme Court voted 4-3 last week to hear the case.

Barnes' attorneys say he has a “reasonable and legitimate basis” for withdrawing his plea. Cuyahoga County prosecutors have urged the court to reject Barnes' argument, saying the alternative is allowing defendants with a “change of heart” to try to withdraw a plea at the last minute.

Any decision is months away.

In Other News
1
Butler County native and beloved CBS Sports producer honored after his...
2
Infrastructure bill: Ohio set to get more than $11 billion; what could...
3
10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Brad Paisley
4
West Chester has complete police leadership team after long void with 2
5
New medical facility opens in growing Union Village development in...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top