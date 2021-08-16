Ohio court to weigh deadline for guilty plea withdrawal

At issue is the 2017 killing of a woman during an argument at a Cleveland gas station. Three people fired shots that day, including defendant Terry Barnes, who argued he shot in self-defense, according to court records.

Police never determined who fired the fatal shot and Barnes pleaded to involuntary manslaughter because he didn't believe there was enough evidence to back up his argument. He moved to withdraw his guilty plea a day before sentencing after obtaining security footage audio that he said proved he didn't fire first.