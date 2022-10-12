Ohio court to hear Clark County birth certificate gender correction case

Attorneys for the Clark County woman argue the judge's ruling, upheld by the 2nd Ohio District Court of Appeals, runs counter to a federal court decision, an Ohio Department of Health certificate change process, a Supreme Court probate form allowing for gender corrections, and procedures in more than a dozen other Ohio probate courts.

The Clark County judge improperly ruled that nothing in state law gives probate judges authority to correct gender on a birth certificate unless it was originally made in error, according to an Aug. 1 court filing by the woman's attorneys asking the high court to hear the case.