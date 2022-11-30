Ohio court rejects city cable fees for streaming services

Messages seeking comment on the decision were left Wednesday for the companies and for attorneys representing Maple Heights.

The argument before the Ohio court was similar to those in several other states where cities are trying to force streaming service companies to pay cable operator fees.

In Tennessee, the state Supreme Court last spring heard arguments brought by Knoxville against Netflix and Hulu. In July, a Missouri judge allowed more than 400 municipalities to join efforts in a lawsuit seeking similar fees against Netflix and Hulu. In 2020, four Indiana cities sued Netflix, Disney, Hulu, DirectTV and Dish Network to require them to pay the same franchise fees to local governments that cable companies must pay.

In related lawsuits brought in Arkansas, California, Nevada and Texas, Netflix and Hulu won their arguments last year that they can’t be treated the same as video providers. In September, a federal magistrate judge tossed a lawsuit by East St. Louis seeking fees from Netflix, Disney, Apple, Hulu and eight other streaming services, ruling that the state law didn’t apply.

Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers. They also said that in the Ohio case, it’s up to the Commerce Department to label them a video service provider, a process they say can’t be done through a lawsuit. The court agreed.

Attorneys for Maple Heights argued that nothing in the 2007 law requires a video service provider to own or physically access wireline facilities in public rights-of-way to be subject to video service provider fees.

Without that equipment, the attorneys for the city argued, streaming services couldn't deliver their programming. The city contended the “modest 5% video service fee” is not burdensome but instead represents a small return on billions of dollars in benefits that the streaming services receive nationwide from network infrastructure.

Netflix argued that a growing number of courts nationally have concluded that streaming services don’t owe provider fees because they’re not video service providers.

