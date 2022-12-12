Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses

But lawyers for Cincinnati Insurance Co. said the policy covers only accidental physical loss to Neuro-Communication's property, not financial setbacks caused by closing because of the coronavirus.

One of its attorneys argued that the flu, though less serious, arrives every year but property isn't replaced or repaired in reaction, and that the coronavirus similarly hurts people but doesn't alter buildings.

“It would be absurd, for instance, to determine that as a matter of law a building suffered direct physical loss or damage because a virus is generally present in the community, just as the flu is generally present in the community during a season, every year,” attorney Daniel Litchfield argued.

More than 250 courts nationally have considered and rejected similar insurance claims for COVID-19 damages, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, which says allowing coronavirus claims could be ruinous to the insurance industry.

But the Restaurant Law Center, which urged the court to side with Neuro-Communication Services, contends that focusing on physical damage ignores “unprecedented losses” that go beyond physical damage.

In February, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected equivalent arguments by seven Michigan restaurant companies that also sought compensation from Cincinnati Insurance.

