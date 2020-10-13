Ohio county settles inmate wrongful death lawsuit for $950K

Gregory Fox, 36, was one of nine inmates who died between June 2018 and May 2019 at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center. A U.S. Marshal's Service investigation found conditions in the overcrowded jail to be inhumane in a November 2018 report.

Fox's estate sued the county in federal court in December, alleging that jail personnel ignored Fox's medical needs despite his having told them he was mentally ill and had previously considered suicide when booked into the jail in June 2018. Fox was indicted that month on multiple counts of rape involving a 13-year-old girl.