journal-news logo
X

Ohio congressional candidate subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

news
41 minutes ago
A former Trump aide and congressional candidate in Ohio says he has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Trump aide and congressional candidate in Ohio says he has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

In a statement issued late Thursday, Republican Max Miller said he will defend his rights in what he describes as a partisan endeavor.

“Upon taking office, I will make sure one of my first votes is to disband this partisan committee that has weaponized its powers against innocent Americans,” he said. “Ohioans are tired of watching D.C.’s witch hunts and political theater while the country burns.”

Former President Donald Trump encouraged Miller, his former White House and campaign aide, to run and has endorsed his bid for a northeast Ohio congressional seat.

Initially, Miller aimed to unseat fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, but the one-time GOP rising star dropped out of contention Sept. 17 after facing pushback for voting to impeach the former president for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In Other News
1
5 uplifting stories this week: A new record store in Fairfield...
2
PHOTOS: Winners of the 2021 Impact Awards in Middletown
3
Police: Violence threat against Fairfield Schools came from outside of...
4
Bond set for man arrested in 2006 Miami University rape case involving...
5
Community Food Relief: How your donations could help local families
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top