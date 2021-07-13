Ohio coaches fired for pizza incident file defamation suit

Canton schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert suspended the coaches with pay on May 26. The school board fired them from their coaching positions a week later. Three coaches were fired from their school jobs on June 24 while Wattley was suspended without pay from his administrative position as a school athletic liaison. He faces a termination hearing.

Except for Walker's attorney, Edward Gilbert, defendants contacted by the newspaper either could not be reached or declined to comment about the lawsuit.

Gilbert told the newspaper the defamation suit was a “publicity stunt” and that he looked forward to defending himself and Walker.

Among those sued was former assistant coach Josh Grimsley, who reported the incident to Walker and subsequently lost his coaching contract and job as a school resource assistant.