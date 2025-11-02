Ohio Bobcats start season at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Bobcats
Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5; over/under is 157.5
BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Arkansas State in the season opener.
Ohio finished 16-16 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 18.3 bench points last season.
Arkansas State finished 8-6 on the road and 25-11 overall a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 79.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
