Ohio Bobcats start season at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Arkansas State in the season opener.

Ohio finished 16-16 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 18.3 bench points last season.

Arkansas State finished 8-6 on the road and 25-11 overall a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 79.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

