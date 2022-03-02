Ohio bill would require in-person exam before abortion pill

Huffman's latest bill would require an in-person exam before use of an abortion-inducing pill, verification that the fetus is under 10 weeks, an ultrasound, fertility testing, a medical history check and state certification for participating physicians and pharmacies.

Abortion rights groups said medication abortions involving the drugs mifepristone, commonly known as RU-486, and misoprostol are widely used and safe, and that Huffman is spreading misinformation by characterizing them as “dangerous and deadly.”

Nearly half of all abortions in Ohio — 47% — involved mifepristone in 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That's up from only 4% in 2015, a period during which Ohio has passed a steady stream of abortion restrictions.

Pro-Choice Ohio Executive Director Kellie Copeland called it “an ongoing campaign based on fear and misinformation to smear abortion providers and frighten patients.”