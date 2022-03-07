Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Ohio bill would protect short-term rentals for up to 30 days

news
1 hour ago
GOP lawmakers have proposed legislation that would prohibit villages, cities and other local governments from banning short-term rentals in their communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio villages, cities and other local governments would be prohibited from banning AirBNB-style short-term rental units in their communities, under proposed GOP legislation meant to create state-wide uniformity on the issue.

Short-term rental options such as AirBNB, bed and breakfasts, vacation stay company VRBO and others help boost local economies via taxes and visitors to restaurants and events, said co-sponsor Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, a Republican from Ashtabula in northeastern Ohio.

Arthur said the measure protects the rights of private property owners while allowing local governments to enforce public health, fire, traffic and other codes.

The bill “establishes parity across the state while protecting Ohio’s entrepreneurs and small business owners,” Fowler told the House State and Local Government Committee last month.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce and multiple short-term rental owners support the measure. The Ohio Municipal League opposes it, saying the legislation violates constitutional home rule powers.

In Other News
1
Gas prices soar throughout Tri-State; national average breaks $4 per...
2
Middletown city leader leaving for job in Union Twp.
3
Severe weather threat ends, temps to fall throughout day
4
Miami University loosens mandatory masking for students outside of...
5
Feds drop school bus masks orders, area districts quickly adopt
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top