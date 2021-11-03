journal-news logo
X

Ohio beats Miami (Ohio) 35-33 in 97th Battle of the Bricks

news
13 minutes ago
Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Isiah Cox had 106 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 35-33 in the 97th edition of the Battle of the Bricks

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Isiah Cox had 106 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 35-33 on Tuesday night in the 97th edition of the Battle of the Bricks.

Ohio led 28-0 before Miami scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to get within 28-26 with 3:17 remaining on Jack Sorenson's 82-yard catch-and-run.

Facing a third-and-8, De’Montre Tuggle broke free for a 46-yard touchdown as Ohio rebuilt a nine-point lead with 1:35 to go. Miami scored 40 seconds later, but Tuggle recovered an onside kick to seal it.

Tuggle had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving for Ohio (2-7, 2-3 Mid-American Conference), which will finish with its first losing season since 2008. Rourke was 23 of 32 for 288 yards.

Ohio had lost its last three games by a combined 11 points. The Bobcats got out to a four-touchdown lead against Miami after Rourke and Cox connected on two touchdowns, of 25 and 33 yards, in less than three minutes early in the third quarter.

Sorenson set a school record with 283 yards receiving, and scored two touchdowns for Miami (4-5, 3-2). Brett Gabbert threw for 492 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

In Other News
1
2 political conservatives, incumbent win Lakota board seats
2
Wong, Welch win West Chester Twp. trustees race
3
Ryan, Naab and Lauer are winners of Hamilton City Council race
4
Minniear, Farrell win seats on Liberty Twp. trustees
5
Muterspaw, Ferrell win seats on Middletown City Council
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top