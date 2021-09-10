Ohio Air Force base on lockdown, probes report of shooter

Stacey Geiger, spokeswoman for the base, said a report of an active shooter came in at 9:25 p.m. Shortly before midnight, Geiger told The Associated Press that emergency responders were doing a second sweep of the grounds.

At 12:45 a.m., the base tweeted that security was still conducting a sweep of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. The center is the Department of Defense's primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis, according to its website. More than 4,100 military, civilian, reserve, guard and contract employees make up the global personnel of NASIC, headquartered at the base, near Dayton.