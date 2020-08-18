Ohio AG seeks to halt payouts in nuke plants' bankruptcy

In a filing Monday, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the arrests of then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates in an alleged pay-to-play scheme surrounding a bill that bailed out the Energy Harbor plants "raises concerns that the Debtor may not have entered into the bankruptcy with clean hands."

Energy Harbor is the former FirstEnergy Solutions, a one-time subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. The sub-company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, amid a mounting debt load exacerbated by the rise of competition from natural gas power in the East and Midwest.