Ohio AG approves language in legal marijuana petition

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol wants to make it legal for adults 21 and older to buy and possess 2.5 ounces (71 grams) of marijuana and grow as many as six plants inside their homes.

Earlier this month Yost rejected the first version of the petition's summary language, listing seven deficiencies. On Friday he concluded the resubmitted summary represented "a fair and truthful representation" of the proposed change to Ohio law.