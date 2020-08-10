Ohio accepts plan for $300 in federal unemployment aid

Many states questioned whether they could afford the $100 given economies already cratering because of the pandemic and sharply reduced tax revenue. Unlike the federal government, Ohio must have a balanced budget and can't run up debts.

DeWine had said on CNN Sunday morning that the state was exploring paying the extra $100. “We’re looking at it right now to see if we can do this,” the governor said.

Taking on the financial burden of the extra $100 would have required a longer review process and involved consulting with state lawmakers because new state spending was required, Tierney said Monday.