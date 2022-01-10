OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $300 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-5-5

(three, five, five, five)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-7-7-2

(one, two, seven, seven, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $27 million

