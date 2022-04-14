BreakingNews
Ohio Supreme Court rejects maps for 4th time
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-6-8

(nine, three, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

4-8-0-3-9

(four, eight, zero, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

In Other News
1
Leah Hughes of Hamilton named winner of Saica’s ‘Sustainable Box...
2
Monroe hopes replacing storm pipe keeps Greentree Road from collapsing
3
Atrium foundation, Miami Valley Gaming partnering to raise money for...
4
JUST IN: 86 workers to lose jobs as West Chester laundry company closes
5
Butler County considering closing county-operated nursing home
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top