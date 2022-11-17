BreakingNews
Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-0-5

(four, three, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-1-4-2

(six, four, one, four, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000

In Other News
1
What’s next for Towne Mall now that Middletown has stepped away?
2
Friend mourns death of man who tried to save teen hit-and-run victim
3
Kettering Health Hamilton hospital gets ‘A’ in safety from watchdog...
4
FEMA shares tips for staying safe through Thanksgiving holiday
5
YWCA of Hamilton celebrates move to new building
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top