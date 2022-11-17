OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
4-3-0-5
(four, three, zero, five)
6-4-1-4-2
(six, four, one, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
In Other News
1
What’s next for Towne Mall now that Middletown has stepped away?
2
Friend mourns death of man who tried to save teen hit-and-run victim
3
Kettering Health Hamilton hospital gets ‘A’ in safety from watchdog...
4
FEMA shares tips for staying safe through Thanksgiving holiday
5
YWCA of Hamilton celebrates move to new building