OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-1-0

(zero, zero, one, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

4-6-4-3-7

(four, six, four, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

