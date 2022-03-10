OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
0-0-1-0
(zero, zero, one, zero)
4-6-4-3-7
(four, six, four, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
