OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $347 million
0-1-6
(zero, one, six)
1-7-0-3
(one, seven, zero, three)
9-9-2-4-3
(nine, nine, two, four, three)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
