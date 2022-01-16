Hamburger icon
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $347 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-0-3

(one, seven, zero, three)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-2-4-3

(nine, nine, two, four, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

