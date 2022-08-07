OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
6-9-0-2
(six, nine, zero, two)
0-8-5-9-9
(zero, eight, five, nine, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000
In Other News
1
9 injured in Cincinnati mass shooting
2
#MoveInMiami campaign, in its 9th year, aims to support various...
3
McCrabb: Watercolor finds new home after being discovered in artist’s...
4
Oxford City Council reports projects are moving forward
5
Hamilton City Schools hire treasurer currently working for Ross Schools