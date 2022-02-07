OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
4-6-8
(four, six, eight)
0-6-2-3
(zero, six, two, three)
4-0-5-6-2
(four, zero, five, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
