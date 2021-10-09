OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
8-2-1-6
(eight, two, one, six)
7-6-2-8-4
(seven, six, two, eight, four)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
In Other News
1
Fairfield City Council to consider two more Harbin Park redevelopment...
2
Butler County RTA won’t suspend routes despite shortages
3
State of Hamilton: Officials detail developments accelerating in the...
4
Data suggests decreasing COVID-19 cases in Butler County: What the...
5
Butler County leaders target development along the Great Miami River to