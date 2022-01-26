OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
6-5-7-9
(six, five, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
In Other News
1
Inspiring ‘Mister C’ performs experiments at Fairfield Community Arts...
2
Remembering Ann Antenen: Hamilton’s only female mayor had passion for...
3
Fairfield voters to decide on fire levy aimed at adding full-time jobs
4
Hamilton, Oxford, Oxford Twp. win state grants for police body cams
5
New Liberty Twp. I-75 interchange could mirror West Chester Twp.’s...