Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-3

(six, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

6-5-7-9

(six, five, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

In Other News
1
Inspiring ‘Mister C’ performs experiments at Fairfield Community Arts...
2
Remembering Ann Antenen: Hamilton’s only female mayor had passion for...
3
Fairfield voters to decide on fire levy aimed at adding full-time jobs
4
Hamilton, Oxford, Oxford Twp. win state grants for police body cams
5
New Liberty Twp. I-75 interchange could mirror West Chester Twp.’s...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top