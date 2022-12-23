OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
0-1-0-3
(zero, one, zero, three)
2-2-4-5-9
(two, two, four, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
In Other News
1
After Butler County auditor’s felony conviction, what comes next?
2
Middletown’s housing units to receive $45 million in upgrades
3
Weekend guide: Things to do in the region
4
New Ross Community Foundation tells school board about mission
5
Miami University employee to appear on Wheel of Fortune tonight: ‘It’s...