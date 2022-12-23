OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-0-3

(zero, one, zero, three)

Pick 5 Midday

2-2-4-5-9

(two, two, four, five, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

