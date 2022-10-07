OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-0-5

(one, seven, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

9-2-4-0-8

(nine, two, four, zero, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000

