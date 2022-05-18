OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000
9-4-6
(nine, four, six)
2-3-6-0
(two, three, six, zero)
9-6-5-2-9
(nine, six, five, two, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
