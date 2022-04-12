OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Ross Twp. trustee dies; was champion for the community
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-9-5

(three, one, nine, five)

Pick 5 Midday

5-4-0-3-7

(five, four, zero, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $302 million

