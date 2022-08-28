journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-0-1

(two, seven, zero, one)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-8-1-5

(one, two, eight, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000

In Other News
1
90-year-old man, 89-year-old woman marry, hope for ‘five good years...
2
Two Mason-born, Hamilton-trained women to play in US Open
3
Members of local rowing club to represent USA in international race
4
Outgoing Fairfield chamber president ‘set a really high bar’
5
Ratterman has dedicated his life to the Oxford community
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top